Warriors win at the double over Blackburn

Whitley Warriors had a double header of games against the Blackburn Hawks over the weekend with an away fixture on Saturday evening before a home game the following day.

Whitley came away from Lancashire with a superb 5-2 victory in their first game of the weekend.

Warriors held a 3-0 lead after two periods of hockey thanks to goals from Phil Edgar (2) and Josh Maddock. Adam Finlinson then made it 4-0 to Warriors, Hawks grabbed two goals back, but a late empty net goal from Dean Holland made sure of a Warriors success.

On Sunday evening Warriors entertained the Blackburn Hawks at Hillheads and completed the double with a 6-2 victory.

Hawks opened the scoring on 10 minutes when their recent signing Corey Stones found the back of the net for the only goal of the first period.

On 29 minutes Warriors drew level through Phil Edgar

Seconds later Hawks ran into some penalty trouble and Harry Harley made the visitors pay as he fired home before Jordan Barnes added another making it three goals in a minute.

Warriors enhanced their lead on 36 minutes through David Longstaff. Late on in the second period Hawks got a powerplay and Lewis Baldwin netted.

Warriors went onto enjoy the final period of play as Edgar hit a low shot past Ashton on 50 minutes before DJ Good completed the scoring.

On Saturday Warriors face Solihull Barons at Hillheads before travelling to face Telford Tigers in Shropshire on Sunday.