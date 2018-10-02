Warriors win first of season

Sutton Sting 1-4 Whitley Warriors

Whitley Warriors achieved the first victory of their 2018-19 campaign with a 4-1 road win against Sutton Sting on Saturday, writes Emma Hill.

As play became scrappy in the opening period it was only when Whitley’s forward Ryan Sample incurred a penalty for tripping on 15:27 that the Warriors’ determination finally paid off; Campbell hammering the puck beyond netminder Warren Gilfoyle.

Though threatening the Warriors’ fragile lead, Sutton incurred a second penalty on 34:03 when forward Oliver Mitchell sat out for roughing. Their power play fruitless, the Warriors were given yet another chance to capitalise when Sutton’s Swedish defenceman Jonas Fredriksson made way for tripping just before the break but David Longstaff’s men watched this opportunity skip by to carry their 1-0 lead into the final period.

Struggling to double their tally, the Warriors missed out again when Fredriksson was called back to the sin bin for interference. Sutton increased their attack and a high sticks penalty for Zajac on 50:02 allowed Simon Butterworth’s team to level the scoring as Alternate Captain Craig Elliot accomplished his second goal of the season.

Gaining one last power play on 53:22, the Warriors finally made their advantage count when Campbell fired his team ahead. Creative play between Campbell and Ross then allowed Watson to bury his shot into Gilfoyle’s net 50 seconds later to give Whitley a 3-1 lead.

After calling a timeout, Sutton removed netminder Gilfoyle with less than two minutes remaining to ice an additional skater. This played into Warriors’ hands and newminder Lawson was able to strike the puck into Sutton’s empty net and thereby complete the 4-1 score line.