Whitley golfers to play for England

After a spectacular season in 2017 the Junior Team from Whitley Bay Golf Club is to represent England against the Home Nations in a competition to be held at the Morgado Golf Resort in Portugal.

This will be filmed for Sky Sports to be shown at a later date.

Finishing top in their league they went on to play against the winners of the other Northumberland Leagues at Blyth. As runners up they qualified to play in the Regional Final at Brampton which they won.

The National Semi Final was held at Carlisle and the finals at Clitheroe.

Most of the players have been members of the club from a young age. Some of them have played for the Men’s and Ladies’ Teams.

One player, Rosie Belsham, is the youngest player to win the Northumberland Ladies Golf Association Championship.

During the recent bad weather they have taken full advantage of the Indoor Golf Studio at Whitley Bay Golf Club to practice in preparation for their matches against Scotland and Wales.