Whitley lose off the last ball

Whitley Bay Cricket Club 1st X1 lost a very entertaining match to visitors Alnmouth and Lesbury 2nds at Hillheads.

Whitley batted first and Hymers and Sample batted studiously to get the seasiders off to a solid start, the former posting a very well crafted 32. Both Harris and Kirk added the required impetus with Mark Harris top scoring with 47 not out as the innings ended at a very respectable 192-6.

The Alnmouth innings started rapidly with their skipper Peter Robinson hitting a quick 30 from 30 balls. However, once he had holed out to Turnball at long on, off the bowling of Pearson the innings never got going.

Jay Vipura, picked up four wickets with his off-spin and Alnmouth struggled to 114-8 but then the match turned on its head, with Batey and Hutchinson seeing them home off the last ball of the game in a thrilling finale.