Whitley skittled by Whickham

Whitley Bay 1sts suffered a big 215 run defeat when they entertained Whickham 1sts in the Northumberland & Tyneside Cricket League on Saturday.

Whickham batted first and put on a decent score of 237-9 in their 50 overs with Lee hargreaves on 48, Matthew Johnson on 36 not out, Gerhardt Badenhorst on 33, Jeff Bowman on 28 and Scott Richardson on 27.

On what was a difficult day for the home bowlers, hris Wrigley was the most successful with figures of 4-37 off his 12 overs, whilst Craig Sample took 2-36.

In their innings Whitley Bay simply collapsed with not one player reaching double figures.

The highest scorer was Wrigley with five not out as they slipped to only 22 in 18 overs.

Matthew Rodger and Scott Richardson both skittled the home side and ended with figures of 5-5.