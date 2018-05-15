Win and a loss for Whitley cricket

It was a weekend of mixed fortunes for Whitley Bay on the cricket pitch in the Northumberland & Tyneside League.

The 1st XI lost by only five runs at home to Corbridge whilst the 2nds won away against Ulgham.

Coirbridge batted first in their match and put on 155 all out in 48 overs with David Cook top scoring on 63.

Mo Sharukh was Whitley’s most successful bowler with figures of 3-35, whilst Keelan Spurrell and Craig Sample took two wickets apiece.

In reply, Whitley made a solid start with Sample on 36, Graeme Turnbull on 28 and Mark Harris on 20, but with Russell Perry taking 4-32 and Dean Robinson 3-39 they came up short at 150-8 in their 50 overs.

Whitley 2nds won by 125 runs at Ulgham.

Chirag Patel top scored with 74 and there was 58 from Biren Shah and 54 from Jay Virpura as the visitors posted a big score of 286 with Ian Sharp taking four wickets for the home side.

Ulgham managed 161 in reply with Colin Tait on 50 and David Loxham on 34.

Percy Main won by 24 runs in their home match against Lintz 1sts.

Percy put on 110 all out with James Stanistreet on 29 and Michael Phillips on 27. Gary Christie was Lintz’s most successful bowler with 4-27.

Lintz could only manage 86 in their innings with Kieran Gohery the top scorer on 22, Andrew Green taking 5-13.

Percy Main 2nds also recorded a win when they beat Bates Cottages 2nds by 74 runs away from home.

Stephen Peart hit an unbeaten century (103 no) and Steven Whitmore 62 as Percy posted 251-7 off their 45 overs with Ian Nailees taking 3-11 for the home side.

Bates replied with a total of 77, James Scott hitting 40, Nailees 38 not out and Chris Doyle 32.

Tynemouth 3rds travelled to face Bomarsund 2nds where they recorded a five wicket victory.

Bomarsund batted first and Gordon Reed top scored with 64, including ten boundaries, as his side made 142-7 in their 40 overs.

Tynemouth then took 35 overs to reach their target with opener Dave Hull-Denholm the main run-maker on 78 and Chris Grieveson on 31.Dan Gardner took 6-25.