The winners of Cullercoats Tennis Club’s annual winter mixed doubles tournament have been crowned.

Emma Charlton and Chris Deeney took the title after beating Helen Cass and Stuart Ovington in the final.

While the group matches were hampered by the bad weather this winter, six couples battled it out in a round robin for a place in the semi-finals.

Champions Emma and Chris are seen, right, with Pat and David Bottrill, who presented the trophy to the club, with runners-up Helen and Stuart, left.