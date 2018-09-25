York go top after win over Percy Park

York 30-25 Percy Park

Despite Park outscoring the hosts four tries to three, York sealed the win to go top of North 1 East courtesy of a better kicking display and good game management taking penalty points when on offer.

The Clifton Park side opened their account on 3 minutes with a penalty from Dawes, but Michael Groves cancelled out the advantage soon after.

On 18 minutes a well-worked move from a scrum saw Jamie Wrigley score in the corner but the conversion from wide out hit the post, as the score remained 3-8.

York hit back seven minutes later when Ryan Gallacher was put in space down the left before sending in Toby Atkin to score under the posts and with the Dawes extras, the home side took back the lead 10-8. On the stroke of half time York were awarded a penalty that they kicked to add to their lead 13- 8 at the break.

The home side started the second period with a bang as they turned over ball and Atkin scored a fine individual try which was converted by Liam Hesssay for 20-8.

York kept the scoreboard ticking over with a penalty from the left foot of Hessay before Park hit back with a try by Michael Grove. With the conversion going wide the home side still led 23-18.

Gareth Singleton then went over in the corner, an excellent conversion making it 30-18.

Percy were determined not to come away empty handed and Austin Phillips found a gap to cross for the bonus point score, Grove kicking the conversion as the final whistle sounded.