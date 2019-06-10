NEPL Cup win for Tyne cricket

All grounds in the region were under water on Friday night and Saturday. However, Tynemouth’s Academy (Third) Team won at Felling on Thursday night in their second round NEPL Cup match

Chris Grieveson won the toss and elected to bat. He led the way with a controlled 42 before being caught but fellow opener Joe Snowdon accelerated the scoring and went on to make 70 not out. Number three bat Chad Koen fired off immediately for a quick 24 not out as Tynemouth recorded an impressive 166-1, effectively batting Felling out of the game. Grieveson was able to call on eight bowlers who shared the wickets, Tom Ashton and Tony Turner each taking two, with the Felling reply restricted to 113-9.

On Sunday, Paul Jackson worked well to recover the ground in time for the Second Team Round Robin T20 group stage with Ashington and Boldon. First on the field, Tynemouth were asked to field first against Ashington who posted 105 without loss. This was bettered by Tynemouth, albeit for the loss of 4 wickets. In the next game, Boldon also elected to bat but they scored only 92-9 with James carr impressing by taking 3-9 off his 3 overs. There were also 2 wickets each for Graeme Hallam and Chris Beever. Tynemouth won again with opener Niall Piper 34 not out hitting 5 boundaries and Sam Robson 43 with 3 fours and 3 sixes. Victory by 8 wickets in only the 12th over was achieved in the sunshine and Tynemouth progressed to the quarter finals!

Junior cricket is going well at Tynemouth and there were mid-week wins for both the U13s at Bates Cottages and U15s at Benwell Hill.