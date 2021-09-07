Launch of new watersports festival this autumn

The watersports festival will take place next month.

The first ever North Sea Weekender festival is planned for between October 8 and 10.

The all-action event will see a mix of watersports, food and drink pop-ups and some special one-off live music shows.

It will feature the Tynemouth Surf Open, organised by Tynemouth Surf Co, alongside stand-up paddle board activities from CBK Adventures and Northern SUP Racing.

Heidi Curtis performs, guitar in hand, for a live audience.

Paddle board activities are free to enter and include an XL SUP Team Challenge, freestyle challenge, and race events.

The surf open has many categories including Shortboard, Longboard, SUP Surf, Juniors (U16s), Mini Groms (8 and under) with prize money and merchandise up for grabs for all in attendance.

Special one-off music concerts at Tynemouth’s Surf Café and Watch House Museum will take place, with the first shows announced as Ben Ottewell and Heidi Curtis.

Norma Redfearn CBE, North Tyneside’s Elected Mayor, said: “The North Sea Weekender is shaping up to be an amazing event, showcasing the best of the borough’s watersports activities and highlighting once again why so many people love to come and enjoy North Tyneside’s coastline.”

Ben Ottewell is appearing at the event.

Gomez frontman Ben Ottewell plays an intimate show in a truly amazing place, the Watch House Museum in Tynemouth, home to the Volunteer Life Brigade, on Saturday, October 9.

Heidi Curtis is a 19-year-old singer-songwriter from North Shields. After getting a number of festival shows under her belt in 2021 and supporting Sam Fender at various venues around the UK, she’ll captivate audiences with her powerful vocals and unique style of melody-driven rock, at Tynemouth’s Surf Café on October 8.

Tickets for both shows go on sale at 9am this Friday at www.seetickets.com.

There’ll be food and drink pop-ups and more details of events and activities will be announced soon.

North Tyneside has an array of coastal lifestyle businesses and organisations which the festival hopes to highlight throughout the month of October.