Squash teams’ double double

The double-winning squash teams.

Mens 1 were boosted this season with 13 times County Champion Dave Barnett spearheading the team , plus the arrival of Richard Parsons from York.

They were backed up with former Junior County Champion Jamie Todd , the ageless Jon Evans plus Nick Hale and Hannah Cliff. All contributing in a hard fought season to win the League and Cup Double.

Ladies 1 having lost the league by two points last season , bounced back to claim the League and Cup Double success.

The mixture of youth in the form of twins Amy and Emma Rowell supported by the experienced Dawn Ward, Fiona Macfarlane, Gill Millington, Helen Watson and Louise Robertson also saw a well fought season bring double success .

Mens 2 also had League Cup success , making up for missing out by four points on promotion to the Premier League alongside Mens 1. Youth once again with Matty Walsh , Lennox Lockwood , and Nathan Dobson were backed up by experienced players Richard Bradley, Russell Hunter, Liam Dobbin and Rob Brown.

This seasons shirt sponsors were DB Glaziers, long time supporters of local Squash in the area, and Black Knight Sports equipment.