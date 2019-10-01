Whitley hockey men beat the league favourites

Whitley Bay Ladies 1sts.

A 10 minute blip in the second half nearly let them throw it all away but resilience in the team let them come back fighting and win 3-2.

The Bay had most of the opportunities in the first half, with McEwen in goal only being called into action once.

Rowan Poots had two efforts well saved and two penalty corners foiled before Ritchie Brown picked the ball up on the baseline and slotted it home from the narrowest of angles, allowing the Bay to go into half time in the lead.

Unfortunately, the second half started badly as within seconds of the restart Duncan Roberston’s pass was cut out as the Bay tried to play the ball out from the back, and McEwen was left helpless in a two-on-one situation and the scores were level.

Within 10 minutes of the restart Brooklands then found themselves in the lead, as the Bay went to sleep, this time from a well worked counter attack.

However Whitley Bay fought their way back into the game and took control of the game again and laid siege on the Brooklands goal.

Simon Miles levelled the scores from a cross from new German signing Philipp Koch and then took the lead and all three points as he scored from close range.

A great result for Whitley allows them to travel to Liverpool next week full of confidence as they face current league leaders Oxton HC.

Other results from the weekend were:

Men’s 2s v Morpeth 1s – Drew 2-2; Ladies’ 1s v University of Leeds – Won 3-0; Ladies’ 2s v Leeds Adel – Lost 4-0; Ladies’ 3s v North Shields 1s – Lost 4-0; Ladies’ 4s v Jesmond Parish Church – Won 4-1.

In all, Whitley Bay played six senior games at the weekend and also fielded two junior sides in a tournament.