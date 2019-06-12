Rain stops play for cricketers

It was a case of rain stops play for local cricketers at the weekend with all matches in the Northumberland & Tyneside League cancelled because of the weather.

Heavy rain overnight on Friday meant all pitches were unplayable.

Teams will be hoping for better conditions this weekend when hopefully play will resume of Saturday (June 15).

Fixtures are:

Division 1 – Pewrcy Main 1sts v Lanchester 1sts.

Division 3 – Cramlington 1sts v Whitley Bay 1sts.

Division 4 – Clara Vale 1sts v Percy Main 2nds; Whitley Bay 2nds v Backworth 2nds.

Division 5 – Monkseaton 1sts v Blagdon 2nds; Tynemouth 3rds v Leadgate 2nds.

Division 6 – Corbridge 2nds v Monkseaton 2nds.