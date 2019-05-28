Rain stops play for Tynemouth cricketers

For the second week in a row Tynemouth were beaten by the weather, although on this occasion at least some play was possible.

The Seasiders arrived at Whitburn’s pretty village ground, in second place in the League, hoping a win might return them to the top. But in the end only bonus points were gained after they had posted a good score of 202. Rain across the region meant little change to the League standings.

Stand in skipper Matthew Brown lost the toss and Tynemouth found themselves batting on a wicket that favoured Whitburn’s quality seamers Waterson, Smith and Muchall. Openers Nick Armstrong and debutant Callum Begg started well putting on 48 for the first wicket but when Smith had Armstrong caught by Thompson at first slip a top order batting collapse followed seeing Tynemouth reduced to 100-6 at lunch, and struggling.

Ian Mansfield with 33 and Barry Stewart with 39 not out led the fight back. Stewart managed the tail well allowing Wesley Bedja and Martin Pollard a licence to thrill with some useful boundaries. A total of 202 was defendable but the rain came and there was no further play.

This turned out to be a frustrating day but another positive performance from the Seasiders who now have three consecutive home Saturday fixtures to look forward to.

The 2nds hosted Whitburn’s 2nd string and elected to bat. With rain threatened they declared at the 36 overs mark on an impressive 219-3. Graeme Hallam opened and scored 61 off 90 balls, hitting eight fours, before being trapped lbw.

After 22 from Josh Koen, Andrew Lineham on 79 not out with 13 fours off just 61 balls and Sam Robson 43 not out with 6 fours and a six off 30 balls steered the hosts to this good total. Unfortunately, rain then fell heavily and the Whitburn innings did not even start. As are the First Team, the Seconds are second placed in their table.

The 3rds, playing in Division 5 South of the N&TCL travelled to Tynedale who decided to bat. The hosts scored 241-4 off their 40 overs. Ben Griffiths hit 125 with 14 boundaries and Paul Newton made 65 not out as skipper Chris Grieveson’s all pace attack toiled.

Ed Snelders uncharacteristically failed to take a wicket as his nine overs went for 47 runs but David Mohon took 2-34 off seven. Five wicket man from the previous game, Dan Storey also suffered with 0-46 off 8 overs while Dan Thorburn went for 1-44 off eight and Aidan Wilson was 1-62 off eight overs, although he had Griffiths well caught by Storey. As in the other Tynemouth games, the second innings did not get started before the rain washed out further play. Tynemouth are a respectable fifth in the table.