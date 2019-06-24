Rockcliff RFC back in training

Whitley Bay Rockcliff v Darlington, Durham/Northumberland Division 2, North Shields, 21 April 2018

Sessions take place at 7pm on Tuesday’s and Thursday’s at the clubhouse in Lovaine Avenue, Whitley Bay.

All players new and old are welcome, and there are teams to suit all abilities, with three senior sides and a veterans’ team.

Coach Darren Cunningham began preparations this week for the 2019/20 season for the First XV who will play in the Durham and Northumberland Division 1 following their promotion last campaign.

The club’s Second XV (the Vikings), will play in the CANDY Division 2 North, after the also won promotion at the end of last season.