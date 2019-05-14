Rockcliff stage their ‘Super 10’ event

Rockcliff held its 17th Super 10’s Tournament last Saturday, with touring and local sides battling it out for the Cup and Plate trophies.

Starting with two groups of four, teams playing off against each other, the group winners faced each other in the Cup final, and the runners-up in the Plate final.

In the Plate competition, Boston and WBAB faced off in the final after their group stage. En route to the final WBAB won their first game against North Shields by 29-15, and their last group game against Novos by 27-10.

In between they lost 31-14 to Cup finalists Border Park.

Boston narrowly lost their opening game against Rockcliff by 19 points to 17, but then won 45-0 against Luton, with a bye against a Barbarians side.

In a closely contested Plate final, Boston opened the scoring with an unconverted try, but WBAB responded with a converted effort to edge ahead at 7-5. Boston then scored and converted for 12-7, but WBAB levelled with their second try of the game. With time running out, Boston scored their third try for 17-12, and it was too late for WBAB to mount a comeback.

In the Cup games, Border Park progressed after a 50-0 win against North Shields, the 31-14 win against WBAB and a 28-7 loss to Novos. Rockcliff won their opening game against Boston, then won 24-17 against Luton, with a bye against the Barbarians.

Border Park proved to be too strong in the Cup final, outscoring Rockcliff by five tries and a conversion to three tries, and a final score of 27-15.