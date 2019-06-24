Percy Park win charity 7’s tournament
Percy Park RFC had plenty of reason to celebrate at the weekend when they won a 7’s tournament.
The event was the ‘Stay Strong Stu’ charity 7’s which were held at Tynedale RFC on Saturday.
The competition was well supported with teams including a rather large side from The Royal Horse Artillery/
Not only did the boys lift the trophy by beating Team Best Guys 22-12 in the final, but Tom Robinson also picked up the ‘Player of the Tournament’ award.
Earlier, Percy had beaten Medicals 29-10, Ryton Rebels 24-17, Janitors 38-0, Playboy Scrummies 38-19 and Merchistonians 19-5 in the semi’s.
Meanwhile, pre-season training ahead of the new campaign got underway last week and coaches were pleased with the turn-out .