Percy Park win charity 7’s tournament

Percy Park celebrate their 7s win.

The event was the ‘Stay Strong Stu’ charity 7’s which were held at Tynedale RFC on Saturday.

The competition was well supported with teams including a rather large side from The Royal Horse Artillery/

Not only did the boys lift the trophy by beating Team Best Guys 22-12 in the final, but Tom Robinson also picked up the ‘Player of the Tournament’ award.

Earlier, Percy had beaten Medicals 29-10, Ryton Rebels 24-17, Janitors 38-0, Playboy Scrummies 38-19 and Merchistonians 19-5 in the semi’s.