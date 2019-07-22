Rugby side win first leg of 7s competition
A North Shields rugby side are celebrating another win of their summer season.
By The Newsroom
Monday, 22 July, 2019, 15:32
Percy Park RFC 7s won the first leg of the Northumberland 7s competition at Tynedale RFC.
The competition is being contested in the region across the summer and the league’s pre-season months.
The team on this occasion the team was led and managed by Howard Stock.
Northumberland established the summer club series of tournaments to boost the game of 7s rugby and now has a county team that is a pure blooded Northumberland team taking part in matches around the country.
For more information on Percy Park RFC visit their website at www.percyparkrfc.co.uk