Percy lose on Cumbria trip
Kendal 21Percy Park RFC 15Percy went down to a six point defeat on their trip to Cumbria to face Kendal on Saturday.
Tuesday, 1st October 2019, 09:59 am
Updated
Tuesday, 1st October 2019, 11:46 am
The game was well contested by both sides, with nothing much between them, a late penalty giving the home side the spoils. The Percy points came from tries by Michael Grove and Jake Smith with Toby Davison adding a conversion and a penalty.
On Saturday Percy are home to Huddersfield YMCA.