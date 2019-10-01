Rockcliff come unstuck at Middlesbrough
Middlesbrough 54Whitley Bay Rockcliff 20Rockcliff travelled to fourth placed Middlesbrough in Durham and Northumberland Division One, and came unstuck against a strong Boro side who are likely to be pushing for promotion.
The home side established a twenty point lead by half time, with Rockcliff only recording two penalties from Rhys Johnstone, and the sides changed ends with the score 26-6.
Middlesbrough kept their momentum up in the second half, extending their lead to 40-6 before both sides traded a pair of tries each. Rockcliff's came from Henry Cotton converted by Ryan Rapallo with a drop kick, and Connor Madden, converted by Rhys Johnstone. Next week Rockcliff are home to Gateshead.