Six wicket loss for Monkseaton CC
Monkseaton 1sts lost by six wickets when they faced Seaton Burn 2nds at home in NTCL Division 6.
Monday, 01 July, 2019, 09:57
Richard Ord hit 72 as Monkseaton put on 153-8, with Khalil Khan taking four wickets. David Marshall was 56 not out as Seaton Burn replied with 154-4, Adam Doyle taking three wickets.
Monkseaton 2nds lost by 40 runs away to Newcastle 3rds in Division 6. Newcastle were 121-7 with Dave Turnbull hitting 34 in Monkseaton’s reply of 81-9.