South too strong for Tyne in league

South Northumberland 221-6 dec beat Tynemouth 166 all out by 55 runs

The multiple champions from Gosforth proved too strong on the day for the Seasiders who, despite the loss, remain top of the North East Premier League, writes Don Catley.

A bright but showery day at Preston Avenue witnessed a high quality struggle between the two sides in a game reduced to 99 overs because of rain.

Away skipper Adam Cragg won the toss and opted to bat first on a good wicket prepared by Paul Jackson.

Wesley Bedja had some early joy when Simon Birtwhistle was caught by Mike Jones at slip, however South North gradually got on top with a fine 88 from Chris Hewison and a power packed 62 from Jacques DuToit.

With decent support from John Graham and skipper Cragg, South Northumberland made a positive declaration at 221-6 leaving Tynemouth 53 overs to win.

For the home team Barry Stewart was the pick of the bowlers and David Mansfield also did well to pick up four late wickets.

After Skipper Ben Debnam went early, Mike Jones and debutant George Hayward took the score to 41 before Hayward was bowled by Michael Craigs in the middle of an excellent spell of left arm swing bowling.

David Mansfield joined Jones and the pair put on a half century partnership and giving the home side hope of a victory but when he nicked one to slip for 27 it was left to Jones to save the game with the help of the tail and he very nearly did.

Once again Jones was in great form with elegant drives and pull shots in amongst a watertight defence.

Spinners Crozier, McGee and Birtwhistle tried but failed to remove him so Cragg turned back to his opening bowlers and it proved a master stroke as Sean Tindale drew Jones into attempting a pull shot and he was caught by John Graham at mid-wicket for a determined 79.

Tindale was bowling with pace and devil down the bank in a fine spell but it was his new ball partner John Whiteman who returned to clean out the Tynemouth tail and turn what had looked like a draw into a deserved win for South Northumberland.

This was a high class game of cricket played in a great spirit by two good sides.

On Sunday Tynemouth travelled to Ashington to take on the Colliers in the Banks Salver and won a real nail biter by just 5 runs! Stand in skipper Matthew Brown with 65 and 57 from Ian Mansfield helped see the visitors reach 232-8 from their 40 overs.

Jack Jessop made a fine 94 for the home team giving them hope of a famous victory, however, George Harding eventually had him caught by George Hayward and then ran through the Ashington batting with five wickets for just 26 runs from his eight overs. to seal the victory.