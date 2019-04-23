Thrilling start for Tynemouth cricket

Tynemouth 116 all out beat Sacriston 115 all out by one run.

The new 2019 league season got off to a really good start for Tynemouth Cricket Club.

The 1sts season began with blue skies and warm sunshine on Saturday and the Seasiders went to Sacriston’s pretty village ground in search of a day one win. Tynemouth edged out Sacriston by the smallest of margins. A terrific opening spell of seam bowling from Finn Lonnberg was the catalyst for the victory.

Things did not start too well though for skipper Ben Debnam who lost the toss and then, soon afterwards his wicket, when home skipper Graeme Wrightson asked the visitors to bat first.

The wicket looked pretty good but offered seam movement all day and was short of pace. Batting was not easy but Mikey Jones, returning from Durham CCC, and Matthew Brown, returning from a winter playing cricket in Australia, dug deep and worked hard to dent an all seam Sacriston attack spearheaded by the excellent Will Gidman and Melvyn Betts.

Jones made 24 and Brown 34 before both were removed just before lunch. The afternoon session was a struggle for the batting side but a determined effort saw Tynemouth close on 116.

South African Amateur Wesley Bedja took the new ball for the visitors, along with Finn Lonnberg who produced a wonderful spell of 4-19 removing the Sacriston top order. This included the top class Gidman, with almost surgical precision, to give Tynemouth real hope.

The game then gradually swung in favour of Sacriston with useful contributions from their middle order of Bushnell, Hall and Potts.

Highly rated Durham player Matthew Potts was the main danger and hit some fine shots in his 32 but Debnam brought back Bedja who answered his skipper’s call when he clean bowled Potts and next over had Betts lbw for nought. When Pollard had Hall caught behind by Brown and then Appleby needlessly ran himself out, it looked all over for the home side with 9 wickets down and still needing 19 to win.

However, skipper Wrightson was still there and the home team edged closer. With just six needed Debnam turned back to new professional George Harding and, after an outside edge flew to the boundary for four, Harding then beat Keall in the flight and trapped him lbw to begin the celebrations for Tynemouth.

Everyone at TCC offers a huge thank you to Paul Lonnberg and Granite Worktops Direct for their support of the club over the last eight years as main kit sponsor. This season, our main kit sponsors are S and B Eps Limited and the Minel Group along with McGillivrays Chartered Surveyors and Transmit Group.