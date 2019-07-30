Tynemouth CC reach final of Banks Salver Cup

Michael Jones batting for Tynemouth against Crook.

In the final they will play Washington at Preston Avenue on Sunday, August 18, for the most prestigious trophy in North East Cricket.

Groundsman Paul Jackson worked hard to not only get the game on but also produce a wicket that was flat and true.

Skipper Ben Debnam won the toss and elected to have a bat first. Matty Brown opened up with Nick Armstrong and they put together a decent opening partnership.

Brown made 30 and had been joined by Mike Jones who once again played a fine innings, growing in confidence as his innings progressed to make 74. His partnership with George Harding, who made a punchy 51, saw the side make 232 off their 40 overs.

Crook’s Steve Chapman finished with 6 for 44 from his 8 overs.

Former Durham player Andrew Pratt was dropped before scoring but then made a rapid 53 and put the visitors ahead of the required rate before Martin Pollard bowled him in his very first over.

Professional Daniel Dorum played patiently for his 35 but Barry Stewart had him lbw in the middle of a fine spell of medium paced bowling which was rewarded with the excellent figures of 2-16 from his 8 over spell.