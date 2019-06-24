Tynemouth lose with four balls remaining
Tynemouth first team gave a good account of themselves at Chester-Le-Street on Saturday, before ultimately losing by five wickets with four balls remaining.
By The Newsroom
Monday, 24 June, 2019, 12:26
Skipper Ben Debnam was bowled with the first ball of the match, but Mike Jones had a knock of 32 and when Matthew Brown was joined at the crease by David Mansfield they advanced the score to 118. Brown went for 49 and Mansfield went on to make 67 as Tynemouth posted a score of 237.
It seemed a tough ask for Chester-le-Street, but the score reached 165 before the first wicket fell.
Jacob McCann hit 120 but at 220-5 with four overs to go the home side had time to pick their shots and 28 from Quentin Hughes saw the home side over the line.