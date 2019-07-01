Tynemouth settle for a draw

Tynemouth CC v Eppleton CC, North East Premier League, 29 June 2019

With both regular openers missing Graeme Hallam and Andrew Smith walked out first and put on a useful 31 for the first wicket before Smith edged one to Gary Burlinson off the bowling off Robert Talbot. Useful contributions of 25 from Hallam, 23 from the skipper and 28 from George Harding kept the scoreboard moving along nicely but it was Michael Jones who once again top scored with a fine 80 holding together the innings in typical fashion batting long and deep into the innings and allowing Brown the opportunity to make a positive declaration on 199-8 off 56 overs. Spinners Andrew Ebdale and Connor Whitelock picked up three wickets each for Eppleton who worked hard all afternoon in the field.

Marcus Brown and Luke Henderson got the visitors off to a decent start with a 35 run partnership. Tynemouth old boy Sam Dinning then took guard. Back on familiar territory Dinning played a good and patient hand - solid in defence and quick to attack anything loose. Two fours in a row of Martin Pollard took the eye but he then holed out hitting one straight to Wesley Bedja at deep square leg. From 116-4 and very much in the game Eppleton were quickly reduced to 127-8 as Pollard and fellow spinner George Harding feasted on the middle order.

Hopes of a Tynemouth victory were high, however a determined 9th wicket partnership of 19 in 10 overs between Ebdale and Whitelock saved the day for their side and, try as they might, the Seasiders just could not break through.