Warriors swap skates for wheels

Whitley Warriors’ ice hockey stars Dean Holland, Martin Crammond and ‘DJ’ Good took their Suzuki SV650 twin-cylinder race motorbikes to East Fortune Raceway in Scotland last weekend.

The action, however, was interrupted by rain and a high number of crashes on Saturday, prompting NEMCRC chiefs to call off the rest of the day and push most of the racing to Sunday. The Warriors survived the Saturday qualifying practice but the race had to be abandoned after two attempts after two early crashes.

DJ Good managed to get in a race on his KEP Services Suzuki 4-cylinder 600cc, working his way through the field from 15th position to finish in sixth place.

Sunday saw typical Scottish weather with it changing every five minutes, making it a difficult tyre choice for the riders.

In the first Stock-Twin race DJ’s Joblings of Whitley Bay Suzuki took the chequered flag to win by nine seconds, Martin Crammond’s Hermod Suzuki coming in fifth place and the Bowman Travel Suzuki of Dean Holland, seventh.

West Monkseaton’s Will Crichton, 30, crashed his Red Cat Fabrications SV650 through two tyre walls, happily without injury although the rest of his weekend was marred by mechanical failures. Adam Clarke won the the second Stock-Twin race, less than a second between the top three, Alan Ellis beating DJ into third place. Martin fifth, Will Wolverine Crichton seventh, Dean Holland ninth.

Race Three had DJ back to winning ways, Ellis second, Crammond fourth, Holland seventh.

In the ‘Mini-Thunderbike’ race Martin Crammond had his best ever position finishing in second place in his class, BDS Motorcycles of North Shields Dave Suddes had two wins and two seconds on his new Yamahas. DJ Good had a best place of fifth in the 600’s.

The Michael Moore Memorial Trophy was awarded to DJ Good for the best aggregate Stock-Twin results over the weekend.