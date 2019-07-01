Whitley Bay lose by 27 runs
Whitley Bay 1sts lost by 27 runs when they faced GEMs 1sts away in the NTCL Division 3.
Gems batted first and out on 237 with Ahmed Javed top scoring on 81, Ivan Pearson and Chris Wrigley both taking three wickets. Whitley were all out for 210 in reply with Reddy Kanthala on 42.
Whitley 2nds lost by five wickets at home to Ponteland 2nds in Division 4. Chirag Patel hit 85 as Whitley posted 169, whilst Pont were 170-5 with Parag Chauhan 57.