Whitley Bay to kick off league against Benfield

Whitley Bay FC

They will then welcome Second Division champions Billingham Town to Hillheads on Tuesday, August 6. The full fixture list is now available via the club’s official website at www.whitleybayfc.com

Whitley Bay are delighted to announce that Bay fan Duncan Howell has been appointed Commercial Manager.

Martin Kelly has also been appointed as a director of the club. Martin runs a successful business (h2o Bathroom Design) on the Team Valley Trading Estate and they are currently entering their third year as shirt sponsors.

Meanwhile, another three new signings have been announced as manager Nathan Haslam continues to strengthen his squad ahead of the new season.

In addition to Lee Kerr, Thomas Bott, Brad Hird and Lewis Orrell, talented young left sided player James Martin, 19 year-old centre half Tom Bexton and 18 year-old striker Michael Annang-Colquhoun have been brought in.

Martin is 21 this week and has Football League experience with Hartlepool United.

In addition, Craig McFarlane has signed a contract while goalkeeper Dan Lister, striker Stephen Ramsey and midfielder Kieran Brannen have also agreed to remain at Hillheads.

Andy Ferguson has also been brought in to fill the new role of Head of Recruitment and Assistant Coach.

Ferguson will be involved in recruiting players both for the first and reserve teams and will work alongside manager Nathan Haslam and reserve team boss Gavin Hattrick.

The Hillheads pitch is responding well to the summer maintenance work that has been carried our thanks to generous sponsorship.

Pre-season fixtures begin on Saturday, July 6 with a trip to New Ferens Park to take on Durham United.