Venues preparing to host Heritage Open Day events

The Exchange, North Shields.

Dozens of venues across North Tyneside are holding free activities or showcasing their hidden treasures as part of Heritage Open Days 2019.

Among those holding events from September 13 to 22 are workshops, museums, theatres, churches, galleries, gardens private homes and art spaces.

North Tyneside residents will be spoiled for choice, as 39 venues prepare to host shows, exhibitions and guided tours.

Cullercoats Watch House.

Among them Cullercoats Watch House will be open from 10am to 4pm on Saturday, September 21, for people to have a look around the Grade II-listed building opened in 1879.

Segedunum Roman Fort, Baths and Museum, in Wallsend, will be holding tours and events from 10am to 5pm, from September 19 to 22.

The Grade II-listed St Columba’s United Reformed Church, in North Shields, and St Peter’s Church, in Wallsend, will be opening their doors on Saturday from 10am to 4pm for people to look around.

St Paul’s Church, in Whitley Bay, is showcasing its beautiful interior, bell tower and musical tradition from 10am to 4pm on Saturday, with a chance to go up the bell tower from 10am to noon.

St Paul's Church, Whitley Bay.

Stephenson Railway Museum, in North Shields, will be open from 11am to 4pm on Saturday and Sunday, with heritage train rides from 11.30am to 3pm.

TT2, operators of the Tyne Tunnel, will be hosting behind the scenes tours from 10am to 1pm on Saturday and Sunday, and the following weekend. Booking is required by emailing tt2limited@tt2.co.uk

Wallsend Memorial Hall will be hosting tours of the building, built as a tribute to the shipbuilding company’s workers who lost their lives in the First World War, from 10am to 3pm on Thursday, September 19.

The Exchange, in Howard Street, North Shields, is taking part in Heritage Open Days for the first time with exhibitions and performances across the nine days.

Stephenson Railway Museum.

Artistic Director Karen Knox said: “We are delighted to be part of this fantastic celebration of history and are so excited to show off The Exchange’s rich heritage.

“The building itself is absolutely amazing, and in our Thomas Brown room we have a wonderful exhibition about our town’s own war hero.”

The open days will kick off with historian Jack Shotton’s launch of his book ‘Cinemas of Shields’ on Friday.

A full programme of events in Tyne and Wear is available from libraries in North Tyneside.

Segedunum, Wallsend