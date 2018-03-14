Ethical living on display

A local businesswoman is holding the first event of its kind in North Tyneside to inspire and educate North Tyneside about sustainability and ethical living.

The Creative Ethical Living Fair 2018 is bringing local businesses and residents together at the Exchange in North Shields on Sunday, April 29, from 11am to 4pm.

The free event will include stalls selling ethical produce from vintage clothing to eco-friendly cleaning products, workshops including creating art from recycled materials, cooking demonstrations from Riverford Organic Veg boxes, and tips on everything from growing your own plants to repurposing household items.

There will also be sustainability and ethical lifestyle talks from top bloggers, academics and local experts.

Event organiser Sian Pointon, of ethical cleaning company Super Clean and Green, said: “It’s so exciting to kick-start the conversation about local sustainability and promote ways of addressing worrying environmental concerns, for example plastic pollution.

“We want to help everyday people make a difference and have a positive impact on our environment and our community.”

A programme is already under way. For more visit www.facebook.com/CELF2018/