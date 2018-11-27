Evergreen trees to decorate church

The interior of a Whitley Bay church is set to have an evergreen transformation in time for Christmas.

St John’s Methodist Church in Ilfracome Gardens will be holding a Christmas Tree Festival.

The new venture is set to encourage the local community to come together and celebrate Advent.

St John’s will be decorated with themed trees by groups who meet at St John’s and local businesses.

Throughout the weekend tea, coffee and homemade biscuits will be served.

The festival will run from December 7-9.

It will run from 1.30pm to 4pm on Friday, noon to 4pm on Saturday, and 2pm to 4pm on Sunday.

A closing celebration will be held by the church after Sunday’s event.

Local businesses can contribute a tree by emailing stjohnsocialevents@gmail.com