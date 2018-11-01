Exploring impact of war

An exhibition chronicling the aftermath of the First World War in North Tyneside has opened at Segedunum Roman Fort in Wallsend.

Hearts At Peace: How World War I Changed People’s Lives In North Tyneside opened last month and runs until May.

The exhibition’s title was taken from the powerful Laurence Binyon poem, For The Fallen.

Hearts At Peace is part of The Returning From The Front project, funded by the Heritage Lottery Fund.

The project brought together North Tyneside Council, South Tyneside Council, Community Arts Project North East and Tyne and Wear Archives and Museums to mark the centenary of the Armistice at the end of the First World War.

Geoff Woodward, museum manager said: “The impact of the First World War on society, communities in our borough and on individuals was intense and long-lasting.

“People had to cope with the life-changing effects of loss, disability, psychological damage, the changing roles of women and unemployment.

“Of course, there was also joy when the war, which many feared would go on for ever, finally ended.

“This exhibition provides an engaging opportunity to reflect and explore these themes that touch many of us.”