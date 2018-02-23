Kathleen is top UK artist

A Whitley Bay woman’s artwork has been chosen as part of an exhibition of the best postgraduate pieces in the UK.

Kathleen Calder’s work will appear in the prestigious MA and Other Postgraduates Exhibition 2018 at the Atkinson Gallery in Somerset.

The artist, 53, was born in South Shields, and now lives in Whitley Bay, moving there via Scotland, Leeds and Italy.

Kathleen worked in financial services for 18 years after leaving school, returning to education in 2014 to study for an HND in Fine Art at TyneMet College.

Just three years later, in November 2017, Kathleen graduated from the University of Sunderland with an MA in Fine Art.

She is delighted that her work, Blossom Gallion, will now go on display.

Kathleen said: “I have always been interested in abstract and representational art from the past, such as Van Gogh’s blossoms and Fiona Rae’s paintings.

“My time at Sunderland was a positive experience, which helped me to develop into a more confident painter and to pursue my ambition to be a freelance artist.

“After bringing up my family, I wanted to do something for me.

“I have no regrets and enjoyed the experience of going to university.”