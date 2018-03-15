Model homes work moves into library

An exhibition of three-dimensional model houses is currently on display in Whitley Bay.

The AccessArt Village is on show in the town’s library.

AccessArt is a UK charity which supports and inspires teaching and learning in the visual arts.

The exhibition is the outcome of a participatory project.

Andrea Butler, from the charity, said: “In summary, we put out an open call to our audience to send us sewn squares of their homes.

“We received over 700 stitched pieces and these were transformed by the AccessArt team into a co-created art installation, which has toured four venues across the UK during 2017/2018.

“The project has been entirely unfunded. The resulting piece is very uplifting, and the juxtaposition of work done by the very youngest children at the start of their creative lives next to accomplished pieces submitted by older generations is very moving.”

Whitley Bay Library is one of a number of venues the tour will be covering.

It has been on display at the library since last month and can continue to be seen there until March 20.

The full venue list is at www.accessart.org.uk