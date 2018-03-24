Topher takes RTS award

A Whitley Bay-based photographer and filmmaker has scooped his second Royal Television Society Award at the prestigious event on Newcastle’s Quayside, this time for his work with the Royal Shakespeare Company to promote its Stitch In Time campaign.

Topher McGrillis has run his film and photography business from his home for the past seven years and the company has grown from strength to strength.

He now boasts a client list including ITV, SMEG, BBC and The Royal Shakespeare Company, as well as big regional organisations.

He took the accolade in the Best Non-broadcast Factual Category.

Judges unanimously agreed that A Stitch In Time for RSC stood out for its innovative idea. Judges said it was “beautifully shot”, “oozed imagination” and was “wonderfully atmospheric”, and agreed that it would stand up to a broadcast or cinema release, which was particularly impressive considering its modest budget.

Topher is thrilled with the eedback and hopes that this, alongside his 2015 Professional Excellence – Photography award will help him to continue to build on his ambitions.

The winning film can be viewed at: https://vimeo.com/233650181