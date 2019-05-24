7 shows to see in the next 7 days, including ones by Foals, Stereophonics and Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds

Here’s our 21st round-up of 2019 of concerts, plays and other shows on in the north east over the next seven days, including gigs by Sean Paul, the Cult, the Waterboys, Foals, Stereophonics and Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds.

Next week’s will follow next Friday, May 31.

Stereophonics frontman Kelly Jones.

• Jamaican dancehall rapper Sean Paul can be seen at Newcastle’s Utilita Arena next Wednesday, May 29. Tickets to see the 46-year-old cost £39.37 or £45. For details, go to www.utilitaarena.co.uk

• A Newcastle Musical Theatre Company production of the Monty Python musical Spamalot can be seen from Wednesday, May 28, to Saturday, June 1. Tickets cost from £13. For details, go to www.theatreroyal.co.uk

• Power pop veterans T’Pau are playing at Newcastle’s O2 Academy tonight, May 24. Tickets cost £25. The Wainstones will be supporting. For details, go to academymusicgroup.com/o2academynewcastle

• Rock veterans the Cult make their first visit to the Sage Gateshead on Sunday, May 26. Tickets cost £60. For details, go to www.sagegateshead.com

• Folk-rock legends the Waterboys return to the Sage Gateshead next Wednesday, May 29. Tickets to see the band, on the road to promote new album Where the Action Is, cost £38.20 to £43.10. For details, go to www.sagegateshead.com

• US rockers Gov’t Mule can be seen at Newcastle’s Boiler Shop on Tuesday, May 28. Tickets to see the South Carolina band, formed in 1994, cost £29.15. For details, go to www.boilershop.net/events

• Arguably the biggest event of the year on the north east’s musical calendar kicks off today, May 24, and runs until Sunday, May 26. Foals headline this year’s This is Tomorrow festival in Newcastle’s Exhibition Park tonight, followed by Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds tomorrow and Stereophonics on Sunday. Supports acts include You Me at Six and Nothing But Thieves today, the Vaccines and Editors tomorrow and Johnny Marr and Lewis Capaldi on Sunday. Tickets cost £50 or £55 a day. For details, go to www.thisistomorrow.co.uk