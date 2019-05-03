7 shows to see in the next 7 days, including ones by Jake Bugg, Ana Popovic and Jamie Lawson

Here’s our 18th round-up of 2019 of concerts, plays and other shows on in the north east over the next seven days, including gigs by Jake Bugg, Ana Popovic, the Vamps and Jamie Lawson.

Next week’s will follow next Friday, May 10.

• Jake Bugg, Tom Grennan, Blaenavon, Catherine McGrath, Lauren Aquilina, Ten Tonnes, the Blinders and the Mouse Outfit are playing at venues in Newcastle including its O2 Academy and Boiler Shop on Sunday, May 5, as part of this year’s Hit the North event. Tickets cost £41.25. For details, go to www.hitthenorthfestival.co.uk

• A stage version of the 2015 Paula Hawkins novel The Girl on the Train can be seen at Newcastle Theatre Royal until tomorrow, May 4. Samantha Womack and Oliver Farnworth star. Tickets cost from £14.50. For details, go to www.theatreroyal.co.uk

• Boy-band the Vamps play at Newcastle City Hall next Wednesday, May 8. Tickets cost from £15.50. For details, go to www.theatreroyal.co.uk

• Singer-songwriter Jamie Lawson is on at the Sage Gateshead on Monday, May 6. Tickets to see the Devon-born 43-year-old cost £22.90. Andy Burrows supports. For details, go to www.sagegateshead.com

• Hair is on at the Sunderland Empire from Monday, May 6, to Saturday, May 11. Jake Quickenden, Daisy Wood-Davis and Marcus Collins star. Tickets to see the 1967 musical – written by Gerome Ragni, James Rado and Galt MacDermot – cost from £23.65. For details, go to www.atgtickets.com/venues/sunderland-empire

• Serbian blues artist Ana Popovic can be seen at the Cluny in Newcastle on Tuesday, May 7. Tickets to see the Belgrade-born 42-year-old cost £20. Ben Poole supports. For details, go to thecluny.com

• East Sussex-born singer-songwriter Wreckless Eric is on at the Cluny in Newcastle next Thursday, May 9. Tickets to see the 64-year-old, born Eric Goulden, cost £12.50. Vinny Peculiar supports. For details, go to thecluny.com