7 shows to see in the next 7 days, including ones by Marina, Katherine Jenkins and Idlewild

Here’s our 17th round-up of 2019 of concerts, plays and other shows on in the north east over the next seven days, including gigs by Marina, Katherine Jenkins, Hollywood Undead and Idlewild.

Next week’s will follow next Friday, May 3.

• Marina plays at Newcastle’s O2 Academy on Monday, April 29. The Welsh pop star, full name Marina Lambrini Diamandis, is on tour to promote her fourth album, Love and Fear, released today, April 26, as a follow-up to 2015’s Froot, a No 10 hit. Tickets to see the Blaenau Gwent-born 33-year-old cost £28.90. For details, go to academymusicgroup.com/o2academynewcastle

• US rap and rock act Hollywood Undead are on at Newcastle’s O2 Academy on Tuesday, April 30. Loathe will be supporting. Tickets to see the Californians cost £20.75. For details, go to academymusicgroup.com/o2academynewcastle

• A stage version of the 2015 Paula Hawkins novel The Girl on the Train can be seen at Newcastle Theatre Royal from Monday, April 29, to Saturday, May 4. Samantha Womack and Oliver Farnworth star. Tickets cost from £14.50. For details, go to www.theatreroyal.co.uk

• Singer-songwriter Newton Faulkner is on at the Sage Gateshead on Monday, April 29. Tickets cost £24.50 to £35.40. For details, go to www.sagegateshead.com

• Katherine Jenkins will be on song at the Sage Gateshead on Tuesday, April 30. Tickets cost £43.10 to £60. AJ Brown will be supporting. For details, go to www.sagegateshead.com

• Devon rock trio William the Conqueror can be seen at the Cluny 2 in Newcastle tomorrow, April 27. Tickets cost £10. For details, go to thecluny.com

• Scottish rockers Idlewild are on at the Riverside in Newcastle next Thursday, May 2. Tickets cost £22. For details, go to www.riversidencl.co.uk