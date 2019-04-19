7 shows to see in the next 7 days, including ones by Mott the Hoople, Papa Roach and Richard Ashcroft

Here’s our 16th round-up of 2019 of concerts, plays and other shows on in the north east over the next seven days, including gigs by Richard Ashcroft, Tom Walker, Papa Roach and Mott the Hoople.

Next week’s will follow next Friday, April 26.

• Richard Ashcroft returns to Newcastle’s O2 Academy on Monday, April 22. Next week’s show will be the Lancashire-born 47-year-old’s first in the north east since one at Middlesbrough Town Hall in October and his first in Newcastle since he last played at the Westgate Road academy in April 2017. The former Verve frontman’s latest album, Natural Rebel, gave him his fifth top five hit in a row, peaking at No 4 following its release in October. Tickets, priced £42,50, have long since sold out, but resale tickets might be available nearer the time. For details, go to academymusicgroup.com/o2academynewcastle or richardashcroft.com

• US rockers Papa Roach play at Newcastle’s O2 Academy on Tuesday, April 23. Nothing More and Twister support. Tickets cost £37.10. For details, go to academymusicgroup.com/o2academynewcastle

• Singer-songwriter Tom Walker is on at Newcastle’s O2 Academy on Wednesday, April 24, to play a show relocated from Newcastle University to cope with demand. Tickets, priced £19.25, have sold out, but resale tickets might be available nearer the time. For details, go to academymusicgroup.com/o2academynewcastle

• A stage version of the 1997 film The Full Monty can be seen at Newcastle Theatre Royal until tomorrow, April 20. Adapted by Simon Beaufoy from his screenplay, the 2013 play stars Gary Lucy, Andrew Dunn, Louis Emerick, Joe Gill, Kai Owen and James Redmond. Tickets cost from £16. For details, go to www.theatreroyal.co.uk

• Rock legends Mott the Hoople are on at the Sage Gateshead on Tuesday, April 23. Tickets cost £42 to £50.70. For details, go to www.sagegateshead.com

• Singer-songwriter C Duncan can be seen at the Cluny in Newcastle next Thursday, April 25. Tickets cost £12.50. For details, go to thecluny.com

• Deaf Kids and Rakta are on at the Cluny in Newcastle on Wednesday, April 254 Tickets cost £10. For details, go to thecluny.com