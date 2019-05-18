Music is a key part of festival

Some literary festivals seem a bit dry, but music has always been a big part of the IRON Press celebrations.

Much as I love poetry, wall-to-wall it can be a bit daunting.

This year, the Cullercoats diva Ruth Lambert will run a four-hour workshop, entitled Sing Yer Bloody Head Off.

It takes place at The Community Centre on the festival Saturday, June 22, at 2pm.

Limited to 20 people, this session ends in a public performance by the participants.

Community singing is the perfect lo-tec antidote to a hi-tec world. It frees the soul.

Early booking is recommended.

The Festival Fringe, on the corner of Beverley Terrace and Mast Lane, offers free of charge, 21 musical acts from the area.

It is run with extraordinary generosity (not to mention food and drink for performers) by Janice and Terry Jones, sending its sweet sounds winging out over the harbour.

Many musicians will make their way to perform at our new Festival Late Night Club at the recently opened By the Bay restaurant.

This is replacing The Salt House and is run by Mark and Julie Fenwick.

Entry is free again (there’s no end to our generosity), and you can chill out till past midnight.

If you still want more music, don’t worry.

Northumbrian piper Christine Goodwin will be piping audiences into every event.

More of that beautiful Northumbrian pipe music (far superior to the bagpipes) comes from Chris Ormston at St George Church on the festival Saturday, at 7.30pm.

Chris will be accompanying Beadnell poet Katrina Porteous as she reads her evocative poem in the dialect of North Northumberland fishermen, The Wund ‘an’ The Wetter.

The IRON OR Festival runs from Thursday, June 20 to Sunday, June 23.

All festival tickets are available at Ticket Source on 0333 666 3366, or online at www.ticketsource.co.uk/ironpress

Alternatively, get them direct from Cullercoats Coffee, and now Cullercoats Library.

There’ll be more to tell next week.