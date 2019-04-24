TV stars to help officially open Whitley Bay’s newest activity centre

Two TV stars will take centre stage to help launch a new family activity centre in Whitley Bay.

Real-life brothers Danny and Mick, who star in their own ‘Danny & Mick’ CBBC show, will officially open Startastic’s new venue in Park Road on Saturday along with their dad and fellow Newcastle panto star Clive Webb.

CBBC stars Danny and Mick who will officially open Startastic's new venue in Whitley Bay.

Startastic had been based in Cullercoats for more than four years and moved to bigger premises due to a huge increase in demand for classes and events.

Danny said: “We are all really looking forward to visiting Startastic – it looks like a fantastic venue and we are delighted to be asked along to officially open it.

“It will also be a great opportunity to meet some of our fans in the North East – the place we call home. We have been putting on pantos in Newcastle for 14 years and we are excited to come face-to-face with people who know us from there, but also from our circus and now ‘Danny & Mick’.”

The day, from 9am to 11.30am, will also include character visits, games, crafts, and other entertainment.

As well as a popular venue for birthday parties, Startastic hosts dozens of timetabled classes and activities for babies to adults, including baby development and adult fitness.

It is also a performing arts school, incorporating Charlene Melling School of Dance, theatre and drama lessons, one-to-one music lessons and group music workshops, all of which are for people of all ages and abilities.

Startastic began taking shape more than 11 years ago when owner Charlene Melling started up sports classes for kids.

However, over time she has incorporated a host of other activities to turn Startastic into a one-stop-shop for fitness, fun and performing arts in the North East.

Charlene said: “We had many happy years in Cullercoats but we simply outgrew the venue! We needed to expand and wanted to offer a wider range of activities to the whole family.

“I had been searching for a new venue every day for months when I found this place and I just had to have it.

“Now we have many more classes on offer, including belly dancing, theatre groups, music classes, a choir and even burlesque!

“We can’t wait to officially open our doors. Having Danny, Mick and Clive there to cut the ribbon will make the day extra special.

“We like to think of ourselves as the ultimate family venue and to have the ultimate family entertainers along will be the perfect way to start life in our new home.”

To find out more about Startastic, head to www.startastic.co.uk or search ‘Startastic’ on social media.