Win with Disney On Ice show

Grab your Mickey ears and get ready for the ultimate Disney experience when Disney On Ice celebrates 100 Years of Magic and skates into Newcastle this autumn.

And we have one family ticket up for grabs for a lucky reader.

Be charmed by a cast of over 50 unforgettable Disney characters, with Mouse-ter of Ceremonies Mickey Mouse, the spirited Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Goofy and many of the Disney Princesses, including Jasmine, Cinderella, Rapunzel, Ariel, Snow White and Tiana.

Relive the magic of Disney’s Frozen with Anna, Elsa and the hilarious snowman Olaf as they discover that true love is the greatest magic of all.

Sing-along to over 30 unforgettable songs, including favourites like Let It Go, You’ve Got a Friend in Me and Hakuna Matata.

And be thrilled by exciting moments from Disney’s The Lion King, Disney Pixar’s Toy Story, Finding Dory, Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin and more, leaving your whole family captivated with memories that will last them a lifetime.

This skating spectacular is truly a century of Disney Magic – and it was all started by a Mouse!

Disney On Ice celebrates 100 Years of Magic will be at the Utilita Arena, Newcastle, from Wednesday, October 2, to Sunday, October 6.

Tickets go on sale tomorrow (Friday), available from £18. See www.utilitaarena.co.uk or call the Ticket Hotline on 0844 493 6666.

For the chance to win one family ticket for four people to the show on Wednesday, October 2, at 6.30pm, simply answer the following question.

How many Disney characters will be appearing in Disney On Ice celebrates 100 Years of Magic?

1) Over 30

2) Over 40

3) Over 50

Send your answer to News Guardian Disney On Ice competition, c/o Lyn Spencer, 1a Woodbine Road, Gosforth, Newcastle upon Tyne NE31DD by Thursday, May 23. All correct answers will go into a draw and the winner will be notified by phone/email.

Tickets are not transferable to any other show.