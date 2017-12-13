MEAL REVIEW: Takdir, Whitley Bay

A move along the road spells a move in a modern direction for Indian restaurant Takdir.

The Venue: Opened in its new location in September this year, Takdir has doubled in size and has been completely re-modernised with an attractive facade sporting huge statement windows, very much in keeping with the regeneration of Whitley Bay sea front.

Takdir, in Whitley Bay.

Dark wood floors and wrought iron table legs with leather and velvet seating bring this 40-year-old restaurant bang up to date.

Influenced by its sister restaurant (Gulshan, Tynemouth) Takdir has replaced traditional white tablecloths with minimalistic place settings and adorned walls with decorative lanterns and mirrors.

The Food: The traditional selection of pickles (£2.50) is now presented on a Jamie Oliver-esque wooden board. Try the spiced and roasted popadoms (90p/80p respectively) to quite literally spice up an old favourite.

Starters offer an array of textures and fresh flavours, with familiar dishes Onion Bahgi (£3.95 for two) and Murgh Chatt (£4.25) bringing vibrant colours and aromatic spices to the table.

The interior of Takdir; the starter of tandoori king prawns; and poppadoms and pickle tray.

Upon tasting its little wonder a entire section of the menu is devoted to their grilled starters and you’re spoiled for choice. The Raja Tandoori King Prawn (£5.45) grilled with onion and tomato and doused in oil, is as rich in colour as it is in flavour and is exceptional.

Takdir’s Roganjosh (Vegetarian £6.20) is typical; mildly spiced and flavoursome with a warm earthy garlic, ginger and onion base. Perhaps less typically though is the surprising variety of vegetables used in their non-meat dishes.

The Chicken Tikka Kathmandu (£10.95) is cooked in a sticky mango sauce with garlic, onion and coriander and is one of Takdir’s signature dishes. Chunky pieces of chicken breast are overlaid with long strips of mango creating a warm sweet curry with a spicy after kick and is definitely one to try.

Though a small dish, the side of house special pilau rice (£4.50) is filled with everything from egg to carrot, add a light naan made with fresh garlic (£3.25) and its enough to share between two.

The chicken murgh chat.

The Service: Staff are attentive, polite and smartly turned out. And your plates won’t be empty for long, from kitchen to table food is delivered at lightening speed.

Friendly and efficient, servers here have a calm control and add to your dining experience.

The Bill: For two courses and entres, two shared sides, and two non alcoholic drinks the total comes in at £43.85, excluding service.

The Chilean house wine is £14.95 a bottle (glasses £4.50/£5.50) and classic cocktails are around £8.

The starters of onion bhaji, chichen murgh chat and tandoori king prawns,; naan bread; and the interior of Takdir.

Dine on a Thursday evening to order from the Special Banquet menu for £13.95pp, which is surely value for money. Or take advantage of Takdir’s nightly two and three course set menu for diners before 6.30pm, priced at £9.95 and £10.95 respectively.

The Digest: Beautiful with a relaxed ambiance the Takdir has succeeded in transforming itself into a restaurant so inviting you may think twice before ordering to take out.

Serving elegantly presented curries that will leave you satisfied not full to burst, Takdir is proving it’s still a local favourite for both date nights and bigger parties alike.

While the menu has stayed largely traditional, the inclusion of Prosecco cocktails (£6.95) in particular the Gin-secco, is as trendy a drink as you’ll find.

Takdir has given us a lesson in mixing the old with the new, yet somehow the after dinner mint has still survived, is it time for a breath of fresh air?

Price:- ££-£££

Interior of Takdir; vegetable roganjosh; and the chicken tikka Katmandu special.

Food:- 4.5/5

Dining Experience:- 4.5/5

* Open late but best to book ahead during busy times.

* All traditional main courses have a vegetarian option.

* A kids menu is available and priced at £6.95 per child.

The Takdir is open Monday to Wednesday 5.30pm to 10.30pm, Thursday and Friday 5.30pm to 11pm, Saturday 3pm to 11pm and Sun 3pm to 10pm.

Contact: Takdir, 7-8 E. Parade, Whitley Bay, NE26 1AP, call (0191) 2530236. Alternatively visit www.takdir.co.uk

If you would like a local pub or restaurant reviewed please email us at The News Guardian Foodies via news.guardian@jpress.co.uk