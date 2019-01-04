7 shows to see in the next 7 days, including four pantos bowing out this weekend

Here’s our first round-up of 2019 of concerts, plays and other shows on in the north east over the next seven days, including gigs by the King Bees and Tom C Walker.

Next week’s will follow next Friday, January 11.

• Blues guitarist Tom C Walker is playing a free show at Newcastle’s Cluny 2 tomorrow, January 5. For details, go to thecluny.com

• Newcastle’s Cluny hosts its third annual cheese festival this weekend. It’s not only cheese that’s on offer, though, as there will also be free shows by the King Bees tomorrow, January 5, and Big Ray and the Hipthrusters on Sunday, January 6. For details, go to thecluny.com

• The Sunderland Empire’s panto this winter is Peter Pan, and it runs until Sunday, January 6. It stars Jamie Lomas, Richard McCourt, Melanie Walters and Josh Andrews. Tickets cost £10 to £37.50, plus fees. For details, go to www.atgtickets.com/shows/peter-pan/sunderland-empire

• Goldilocks and the Three Bears, this festive season’s pantomime at Newcastle Theatre Royal, runs until Sunday, January 20. Danny Adams, Clive Webb and Chris Hayward star. Tickets cost from £13. For details, go to www.theatreroyal.co.uk

• Peter Pan, this winter’s pantomime at the Playhouse Whitley Bay, wraps up tomorrow, January 5. It stars Steve Walls, Antony Costa and Ben Hanson. Tickets cost from £24.20. For details, go to www.playhousewhitleybay.co.uk

• The Customs House at South Shields also winds up its panto season tomorrow, January 5. Tickets to see Beauty and the Beast, starring Ray Spencer and David Hopper, cost from £10. For details, go to www.customshouse.co.uk

• The curtain comes down on panto season at the Gala in Durham tomorrow, January 5, too. Tickets to see its production of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, starring Lauren Waine and Neil Armstrong, cost from £6. For details, go to www.galadurham.co.uk