7 shows to see in the next 7 days, including ones by Brian Fallon, Paul Carrack and Jason Donovan

Here’s our eighth round-up of 2018 of concerts, plays and other shows on in the north east over the next seven days, including gigs by Brian Fallon, Moose Blood, Paul Carrack and Jason Donovan.

Next week’s will follow next Friday, March 9.

The Handsome Family return to Gateshead tonight.

• US alternative rock star Brian Fallon plays his second solo show in Newcastle next Thursday, March 8, ahead of a Gaslight Anthem reunion in the summer to mark the 10th anniversary of their breakthrough second album, The ’59 Sound, coming out. Next week’s show at the Boiler Shop, in South Street, is part of a 10-date British and Irish tour to promote his second solo album, Sleepwalkers, a No 15 hit following its release last month. It’s his second show in the city since the band were put on hold in 2015, the last being at Westgate Road’s O2 Academy in November 2016 with the Crowes to promote his debut solo album, Painkillers, a No 13 hit that year, and his fourth altogether, his first two being with the Gaslight Anthem at the 02 Academy in November 2010 and with Dan Andriano, Chuck Ragan and Dave Hause at Northumbria University’s students’ union the year after. This time round, he’ll be backed up by the Howling Weather. Hause will be supporting. Tickets, priced £24.75, to see the New Jersey-born 38-year-old have long since sold out but might be available from secondary sources at inflated prices. For details, go to www.boilershop.net, www.thegaslightanthem.com or thebrianfallon.tumblr.com

• The Wailers Band are on at Newcastle’s O2 Academy tonight, March 2. The act, late reggae legend Bob Marley’s backing band from 1974 until his death in 1981, will be playing Legend, their 1984 greatest-hits album with Marley, in its entirety. Tickets cost £26.95. For details, go to academymusicgroup.com/o2academynewcastle

• Alternative rock act Moose Blood can be seen at Newcastle’s O2 Academy next Tuesday, March 6. The quartet, formed in Kent in 2012, are on tour to plug their upcoming third album, I Don’t Think I Can Do This Anymore. Due out next Friday, it’s a follow-up to Blush, a no 10 hit in 2016. Tickets cost £18.50. For details, go to academymusicgroup.com/o2academynewcastle

• US alternative country-and-western act the Handsome Family are playing at the Sage Gateshead’s hall two tonight, March 2. The band – made up of frontman Brett Sparks, his wife Rennie on bass or banjo and Jason Toth on drums – are on tour to mark the 20th anniversary of the release of their third album, 1998’s Through the Trees, and they’ll be playing it from start to finish. It will be reissued next Friday, March 9, accompanied by a 15-track bonus CD of out-takes and live performances. Tickets to see the band, formed in Illinois in 1993 and best known for their 2003 song Far From Any Road following its use as the title tune for the first series of the crime drama True Detective in 2014, cost £19.10. Drunken Prayer will be supporting. For details, go to www.sagegateshead.com

The BellRays.

• Veteran singer-songwriter Paul Carrack is on at the Sage Gateshead on Sunday and Monday, March 4 and 5. The South Yorkshire-born 66-year-old is best known for his time as frontman for Mike and the Mechanics, from 1985 to 2004, but has also released 17 solo albums, the latest, 2016’s Soul Shadows, being his most successful yet, having reached No 25. Tickets cost £43.10 or £35.40. Grainne Duffy will be supporting. For details, go to www.sagegateshead.com

• Australian pop star Jason Donovan will be playing at the Sage Gateshead’s hall two next Wednesday and Thursday, March 7 and 8. The Victoria-born 49-year-old will be talking about a career that began with his nine years, from 1980, of playing Scott Robinson in the soap opera Neighbours and singing songs from a back catalogue including four No 1 singles, the most recent being 1991’s Any Dream will Do. Tickets for this rescheduled visit, originally due to take place last November, cost £27.30. For details, go to www.sagegateshead.com

• Veteran US pop act the BellRays are playing at the Cluny in Newcastle on Wednesday, March 7, to promote Punk Funk Rock Soul Volume 2. Released last moth, it’s their first LP since 2010’s Black Lightning and their ninth all told. Tickets to see the band, formed in California in 1990, cost £10. Fuzzy Vox will be supporting. For details, go to thecluny.com