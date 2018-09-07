7 shows to see in the next 7 days, including ones by Camel, Rose Tattoo, Girlschool and Jim White

Here’s our 36th round-up of 2018 of concerts, plays and other shows on in the north east over the next seven days, including gigs by Camel, Rose Tattoo, Girlschool and Jim White.

Next week’s will follow next Friday, September 14.

• Psychedelic rockers Wooden Shjips play at the Sage Gateshead’s hall two next Thursday, September 13. Formed in San Francisco in 2006, the quartet are over here to promote their fifth album, V, released in May. Tickets cost £13.60 or £11.40. The Lucid Dream will be supporting. For details, go to www.sagegateshead.com

• A stage version of the ITV sitcom opens at Newcastle Theatre Royal tonight, September 7, and runs until Saturday, September 15. Tickets to see the show’s world premiere cost from £16.50. Written, like the 10 series of the TV show, screened from 2007 until this summer, by Derren Litten, its cast includes Jake Canuso, Janine Duvitski, Adam Gillen and Sherrie Hewson. For details, go to www.theatreroyal.co.uk

• Progressive rock veterans Camel are on at the Tyne Theatre and Opera House in Newcastle tomorrow, September 8. Formed in Surrey in 1971, they’ll be playing Moonmadness, the fourth of their 14 albums, a No 15 hit in 1976, in its entirety, plus other tracks. Tickets cost £55.50, £39 or £125.50. For details, go to tynetheatreandoperahouse.uk

• Bedfordshire-based Scamp Theatre’s stage version of the 2003 Michael Morpurgo novel Private Peaceful can be seen at Newcastle’s Tyne Theatre and Opera House from next Thursday, September 13, until Saturday, September 15. Tickets to see the 2004 play, adapted and directed by Simon Reade, cost £14.50. For details, go to tynetheatreandoperahouse.uk

• US singer-songwriter Jim White, alias Michael Pratt, is on at Gosforth Civic Theatre tomorrow, September 8. The 61-year-old Californian is this side of the Atlantic to plug his seventh solo LP, last year’s Waffles, Triangles and Jesus. Tickets cost £15. Clive Barnes will be supporting. For details, call 0191 284 3700.

• Hit musical Wicked is on at the Sunderland Empire from tonight until Saturday, September 29. Its cast includes Amy Ross, Helen Woolf, Aaron Sidwell and Steven Pinder. Tickets to see the 2003 show, adapted by Stephen Schwartz and Winnie Holzman from the 1995 Gregory Maguire novel Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West, itself inspired by the 1900 L Frank Baum novel The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, cost from £20.35. For details, go to www.atgtickets.com/venues/sunderland-empire

• Heavy metal veterans Rose Tattoo and Girlschool are playing at Newcastle’s O2 Academy on Monday, September 10. Formed in Sydney in Australia, Rose Tattoo, fronted by Angry Anderson, 71, have been together from 1976 to 1987, 1992 to 1993 and since 1998. Girlschool, best known for their 1981 collaboration with Motorhead, the St Valentine’s Day Massacre EP, a No 5 hit, were founded in London in 1978. Tickets cost £23. For details, go to academymusicgroup.com/o2academynewcastle