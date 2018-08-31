7 shows to see in the next 7 days, including ones by Camp Cope, Jonathan Wilson and Mostly Autumn

Here’s our 35th round-up of 2018 of concerts, plays and other shows on in the north east over the next seven days, including gigs by Jonathan Wilson, Mostly Autumn and Camp Cope.

Next week’s will follow next Friday, September 7.

• Progressive rockers Mostly Autumn play at the Sage Gateshead’s hall two tomorrow, September 1. Formed in York in 1995, they’re on the road to promote their 12th album, last year’s Sight of Day. Tickets cost £19.60 or £21.80. For details, go to www.sagegateshead.com

• US singer-songwriter Jonathan Wilson can be seen at the Sage Gateshead’s hall two on Tuesday, September 4. The North Carolina-born 43-year-old is over here to promote his third solo LP, Rare Birds, released in February. Tickets cost £19.10. For details, go to www.sagegateshead.com

• Scottish comedian Kevin Bridges can be seen at Newcastle Theatre Royal until tomorrow, September 1. Tickets to see the West Dunbartonshire-born 31-year-old cost £34.50. For details, go to www.theatreroyal.co.uk

• An evening with the actor Brian Blessed is on offer at Newcastle’s Tyne Theatre and Opera House next Thursday, September 6. Tickets to see the South Yorkshire-born 81-year-old talking about a film and television career taking in movies such as 1980’s Flash Gordon and 1991’s Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves cost £25.50. For details, go to tynetheatreandoperahouse.uk

• This year’s Lindisfarne Festival, held on the Northumbrian mainland at Beal Farm rather than on Holy Island itself, starts next Thursday, August 30. Acts on the bill this year include Happy Mondays, the Levellers, Dub Pistols and Skinny Lister. Weekend tickets cost £95, plus booking fees. For details, go to www.lindisfarnefestival.com

• Australian alternative rock trio Camp Cope are on at the Cluny 2 in Newcastle tomorrow, September 1, to plug their second LP, How to Socialise and Make Friends, released in March. Tickets to see the band, formed in Melbourne in 2015, cost £8. Caves will be supporting. For details, go to thecluny.com

• Madagascar: The Musical is on at the Sunderland Empire until tomorrow, September 1. Tickets to see the show, based on the 2005 DreamWorks film and starring 2016 X Factor winner Matt Terry as Alex the lion, cost from £16.90. For details, go to www.atgtickets.com/venues/sunderland-empire