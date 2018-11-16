7 shows to see in the next 7 days, including ones by Culture Club, Billy Ocean and the Macc Lads

Here’s our 46th round-up of 2018 of concerts, plays and other shows on in the north east over the next seven days, including gigs by Billy Ocean, Culture Club, Danny Goffey and the Macc Lads.

Next week’s will follow next Friday, November 23.

• Reformed 1980s pop veterans Culture Club are playing at Newcastle’s Metro Radio Arena tomorrow, November 17. Tickets to see the act, fronted by Boy George, alias George O’Dowd, 57, cost £54.50, £73.75 or £81.25. The band – formed in London and together from 1981 to 1986, 1998 to 2002 and since 2011 – are best known for their two No 1 singles, 1982’s Do You Really Want to Hurt Me and 1983’s Karma Chameleon. Life, their sixth and latest album, was a No 12 hit upon its release last month. Belinda Carlisle and Tom Bailey will be supporting. For details, go to www.metroradioarena.co.uk

• Tribute act From the Jam are on at Newcastle’s O2 Academy tomorrow, November 17. Tickets to see the band, formed in 2007 and featuring Jam bassist Bruce Foxton, 63, cost £28.65 or £56.75. They’re on the road to mark the 40th anniversary of the release of All Mod Cons, the Jam’s third album, a No 6 hit in 1978, and will be playing it from start to finish. For details, go to academymusicgroup.com/o2academynewcastle

• Singer-songwriters Judie Tzuke, Beverley Craven and Julia Fordham are on at the Sage Gateshead on Monday, November 19, Tickets to see Londoner Tzuke, 62; Sri Lanka-born Craven, 55; and Hampshire’s Fordham, 56, are £38.20, £35.40, £30 or £80. For details, go to www.sagegateshead.com

• Motown legends the Four Tops and the Temptations are playing at the Sage Gateshead next Wednesday, November 21, Tickets to see the two acts, both formed in Michigan, in 1953 and 1960 respectively, are £51.80 or £46.30. For details, go to www.sagegateshead.com

• Pop veteran Billy Ocean is on at Newcastle City Hall tonight, November 16. Tickets to see the Trinidad-born 68-year-old, best known for his chart-topping 1986 single When the Going Gets Tough, the Tough Get Going, cost from £28. For details, go to www.theatreroyal.co.uk

• Supergrass drummer Danny Goffey can be seen at Newcastle’s Cluny on Monday, November 19. Tickets cost £12.50. The Buckinghamshire-born 44-year-old is on tour to promote his second solo album, Schtick, released in June but yet to chart. For details, go to thecluny.com

• Alternative rock veterans the Macc Lads are playing at Newcastle’s Riverside tomorrow, November 17. Tickets to see the Cheshire comedy act, together from 1981 to 1995 and since reuniting earlier this year, cost £22. For details, go to www.riversidenewcastle.co.uk