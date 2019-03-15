7 shows to see in the next 7 days, including ones by James, Roy Harper and the Pineapple Thief

Here’s our 11th round-up of 2019 of concerts, plays and other shows on in the north east over the next seven days, including gigs by James, Roy Harper and the Pineapple Thief.

Next week’s will follow next Friday, March 22.

• Alternative rock veterans James return to Newcastle City Hall on Sunday, March 17. The band, together from 1982 to 2001 and since 2007, are on the road to promote their latest album, Living in Extraordinary Times. Produced by Charlie Andrew and Beni Giles, it peaked at No 6 following its release last August. It was the seven-piece act’s 13th full-length LP, following on from 2016’s Girl at the End of the World, a No 2 hit, and 2014’s La Petite Mort, a No 11. Tickets cost £42 or £52. For details, go to www.theatreroyal.co.uk/whats-on/james or www.wearejames.com

• Newcastle’s Utilita Arena hosts a screening of the BBC One show The Blue Planet II hosted by TV presenter Anita Rani and accompanied by live music from the City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra conducted by Matthew Freeman next Wednesday, March 20. Tickets cost £46.30, £57 or £67.75. For details, go to www.utilitaarena.co.uk

• Progressive rock veterans the Pineapple Thief can be seen at Newcastle’s O2 Academy 2 next Wednesday, March 20. Tickets cost £20.75. For details, go to academymusicgroup.com/o2academynewcastle

• Ghost story The House on Cold Hill is being staged at Newcastle Theatre Royal from Monday, March 18, to Saturday, March 23. Written by Peter James, it stars Joe McFadden, Rita Simmons, Charlie Clements and Persephone Swales-Dawson. Tickets cost from £14.50. For details, go to www.theatreroyal.co.uk

• A musical version of the 1990 film Ghost is being staged at the Sunderland Empire until tomorrow, March 16. Tickets to see the 2011 show – written by Bruce Joel Rubin, Dave Stewart and Glen Ballard – cost £13 to £53.40, plus £3.65 transaction fee. For details, go to www.atgtickets.com/venues/sunderland-empire

• Rock veteran Francis Rossi will be giving a talk about his career at Playhouse Whitley Bay next Wednesday, March 20. Tickets to see the Status Quo frontman in conversation cost £28.70. For details, go to www.playhousewhitleybay.co.uk

• Veteran singer-songwriter Roy Harper plays at the Sage Gateshead next Wednesday, March 20. Tickets cost £27.30 to £49.10. For details, go to www.sagegateshead.com